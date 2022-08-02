Rowlett Names New Chief of Police

On Monday, the Rowlett Police Department named Michael Denning as their new Chief of Police following a nationwide search.

According to the department's release, Denning has more than 23 years of experience in law enforcement, including more than 10 in supervisory, management and command positions.

Denning comes from Henderson, Nevada where he most recently served as Deputy Police Chief of Nevada's second-largest city of 350,000 residents.

"Michael is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of accomplishments," said City Manager Brian Funderburk. "His experience working with a broad range of stakeholders to provide exemplary public safety services will serve the Rowlett community well."

RPD described Denning as an innovative leader with an understanding of policing diverse communities and addressing the challenges of policing in a rapidly growing community.

He holds a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Nevada Las Vegas. Denning is currently pursuing a master's degree in Organizational Leadership at National University. During his 23 years in law enforcement, he has advanced through ranks and provided supervisory oversight for several police divisions. He also served as a Patrol Commander, Training and Academy Commander, SWAT/CNT, and K9 Unit Commander.

"I am honored to serve the Rowlett community and the men and women of the Rowlett Police Department," said Denning. "I look forward to engaging a wide variety of stakeholders and working collaboratively with the department to implement nationally recognized best practices, reduce the crime rate, and enhance the safety and quality of life for our residents and visitors."