Ring in the New Year with a Midnight Countdown Hike in North Texas

By NBCDFW Staff

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is once again helping nature enthusiasts say goodbye to 2024 and ring in 2025 with its annual First Day Hikes initiative.

First Day Hikes is a nationwide program to encourage hiking on New Year's Day, according to the TPWD.

One of those hikes is the Midnight Countdown Hike at Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose.

The celebration includes a 1.5-mile hike with sparkling cider and a campfire waiting for hikers at its conclusion.

The hike begins at 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Admission is free with park admission. Park admission is free with a Texas Parks Pass.

For more information on this hike and other midnight hikes in Texas, click here.

