North Texas brewery says customers won't feel higher supply prices

The brewery is prepared to absorb costs driven up by tariffs and not pass it on to customers

By David Goins

Michael Peticolas says he's seen just about everything in more than 15 years in the beer brewing business.

It's one reason the operator of Peticolas Brewing Company said Friday he is slow to react to any sudden change in the business climate.

“You just have to expect these things happen," Peticolas said. "There's always something around the corner.”

The busy brewery in Dallas' Design District says they've already received notice of an increase in the price of aluminum imports as a result of increased tariffs announced by the Trump administration this week.

In addition, Peticolas expects increased supply chain costs will expand to malted barley and hops, key ingredients in the brewery.

"When the price of every single can goes up and you're selling tens of thousands of cans, it's a tough pill to swallow,” Peticolas said.

But one, he added, the brewery is prepared to absorb and not pass on to customers.

He added that unanticipated production cost increases have been part of the business climate in recent years, first with the onset of the pandemic, with a stretch of near-record inflation following.

