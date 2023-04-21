Richland Student to Face Charges After Threatening Teacher With a Knife

A Richland High School student is expected to face charges after threatening a teacher with a knife Friday morning.

According to North Richland Hills Police, a juvenile student and a teacher were alone in a room before classes began when the student threatened the teacher with a knife.

Police said the teacher was able to de-escalate the situation and no one was injured.

The student, whose name will not be released due to their age, was taken into custody and is expected to face charges.

Police did not reveal any specific information about the type of knife the student had or if the student brought it onto campus. Officials have also not said what the student's reason was for threatening the teacher.