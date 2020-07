Richland High School has announced that it will change its mascot in the name of social justice.

The high school's will remove Confederate imagery from its mascot by changing it from the "Rebels" to the "Royals."

The Birdville ISD school board approved the change Thursday night.

The announcement comes after hundreds of students marched to demand that the name be changed in June.

Birdville ISD also voted to have the mascot changed last month.