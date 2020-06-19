Birdville ISD Votes to Change ‘Rebels' Mascot

A North Texas school is making a big change.

Birdville ISD voted Friday to remove Richland High School's Rebel mascot.

"Richland High School students, staff and alumni have a rich history of doing great things in our community and around the world," said Jack McCarty, Board president and 1980 graduate of Richland High School. "Our school's history should be based on people and not divisive symbols."

Some changes will happen in and around the campus immediately -- but the board said it could take a year to complete the transition as they start looking for a new mascot.

"The Board appreciates the feedback from the students, alumni, and community leading up to this decision," McCarty said. "Your voices have been heard."