The Richardson Police Department tweeted Wednesday they received mask and hand sanitizer donations for the community.

According to the tweet, the protective products were donated from DFW Chinese Alliance, DFW Chinese American Story eGarden and Chinese Community Neighbors.

Grateful for donation of N95 and disposable masks and hand sanitizer from DFW Chinese Alliance, DFW Chinese American Story eGarden and Chinese Community Neighbors. It will help protect our officers and citizens as we continue to serve our community during the COVID-19 crisis. pic.twitter.com/CxlarBmS7h — Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) April 1, 2020

In the tweet, the police department conveyed their appreciation that will help officers and citizens during the COVID-19 crisis.