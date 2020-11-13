Richardson

Richardson ISD Revises Student Attendance Policy for Athletics Events

New guidelines will be in place for all Richardson ISD athletic events, including remaining junior high and high school volleyball and football games

NBC 5 News

Richardson ISD has revised its student attendance policy for athletic events amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Richardson ISD, due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Dallas County, new guidelines will be in place for all Richardson ISD athletic events, including remaining junior high and high school volleyball and football games.

Any student who attends a game must enter with an adult and sit with an adult for the duration of the game, Richardson ISD said.

Richardson ISD also said that no more than three students may enter with an adult.

Face coverings or masks are required for all attendees, and fans must practice social distancing from others not in the same household.

Additional information about Richardson ISD athletic events can be found at https://web.risd.org/athletics/.

