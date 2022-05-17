Richardson Faces Lifeguard Shortage Ahead of Pool Openings

As we approach summer, families are planning for lazy days at the pool. Behind the scenes, city aquatic managers are checking to make sure they’ve got enough lifeguards to meet the demand.

With temperatures reaching the 90s, people anxiously await the opening of city pools and aquatics centers across North Texas. For that to happen, lifeguards are needed. And some cities just don’t have them.

Richardson announced city pools will operate on a modified schedule this summer due to a lifeguard shortage.

“Richardson has offered new incentives to attract lifeguards, but the lack of lifeguards is something that is affecting recreation departments nationwide…A decision on whether to open the Heights Family Aquatic Center for the 2022 summer swim season will be made June 15 and is dependent on the availability of adequate staffing to allow for it to safely open," a city news release read. "While all efforts to recruit lifeguards and open the center are being made, there is currently a significant shortage of available personnel and there are not enough applicants waiting for approval to allow it to open.”

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The incentives include more flexible work hours, referral rewards and increased pay.

As for Dallas, Aquatics Manager Raul Robles says the city is in good shape, but he knows many others are not.

“I can tell you that everyone locally, statewide and nationwide, they’re hurting. They are hurting for lifeguards,” Robles said.

He says his department partners with the school district on water safety programs starting as early as Kindergarten. Those programs then segue into opportunities.

“And once they get to the age of 15 or 16, they’re able to have an opportunity to come and start a career as a lifeguard,” he said.

Robles says Dallas is short about 15 lifeguards right now, but he’s confident they’ll meet the need with a certification class planned in the next week. He’s also prepared to train people to meet the demands of neighboring cities and counties.

“The lifeguard instructors are able to teach them all the skills necessary to be successful to get on stand and work for us or any other municipality,” Robles said.

Additional information from the City of Richardson:

Steps Taken To Attract Lifeguards

The City of Richardson Parks and Recreation Department has taken added steps to make the application process and access to lifeguard training as easy as possible for applicants. Added cash, rewards for referrals, and flexible work schedules are among incentives that have been developed to attract as many applicants as possible. Despite these steps, the Parks and Recreation Department has only half of the staff needed to open all facilities.

Neighborhood Pools to Open on Modified Schedule

Adequate lifeguards have been recruited to safely allow the opening of Richardson's four neighborhood pools-Canyon Creek, Cottonwood, Glenville and Terrace- six days per week beginning June 4. Additionally, the Cottonwood and Glenville pools will be open May 28-30. Morning and evening swim lessons will also continue at the neighborhood pools as scheduled. To ensure the safety of swimmers, all pools will be fully staffed when they are open. When a pool is closed, a sign will be placed outside the gates directing people to the nearest open pool.