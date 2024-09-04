Rhome

Boil water notice for City of Rhome water customers continues

Water main breaks are to blame

By NBCDFW Staff

The City of Rhome wants residents to continue to boil water before they consume it after water main breaks on the Walnut Creek water system, which affected water in the public water system.

The City of Rhome's press release says the two water main breaks happened on Sunday and have been repaired.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the boil water notice which affects all customers who receive a water bill from the City of Rhome.

Water should be boiled for two minutes before it's used for washing hands or face, brushing teeth, drinking or cooking. Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

The City of Rhome is hoping lab results Thursday will allow them to life the TCEQ boil water notice.

