Reward Increased in 2020 Murder Case in Granbury

The Texas Department of Public Safety says they've increased the reward for any information on the 2020 cold case of 31-year-old Andrea Stinson of Granbury.

According to officials, Stinson was found fatally shot on Nov. 15 2020 in the shed next to the house she shared with her boyfriend, at 2314 Morningside Drive in Granbury.

That day, Stinson, also known as Andrea Brinlee was supposed to pick up her three young children that afternoon but never showed up.

Investigators say that although Stinson's boyfriend and others close to her have cooperated with law enforcement, leads are still being sought in the case and no one has been excluded as a suspect.

Anyone with details regarding Stinson’s homicide is urged to come forward with information.

Crime Stoppers say they have increased the reward from $3,000 to up to $6,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.

In order to be eligible, the anonymous tip must be received before the next featured cold case is announced.

To report any information, call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).