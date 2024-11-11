Revamping family game night with 2024 Holiday Hits

This year’s Holiday Hits are helping families revamp family game night as we know it. The Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht has five games for the family to enjoy together.

WHAT DO YOU MEME? FAMILY (RELATABLE)

Bring the family together with the refreshed version of What Do Toy Meme? The family game is for players ages eight and up to compete to create the funniest memes, with a rotating judge picking the best one each round.

Ages: 8+

MSRP: $19.99

SUPER MARIO PARTY JAMBOREE (NINTENDO OF AMERICA)

Join the latest Mario Party for a jamboree of seven boards and more than 110 minigames. Explore five new game boards, riding the escalators in Rainbow Galleria, stay on track in Roll ‘em Raceway and mix things up with an active volcano in Goomba Lagoon, just to name a few.

Ages: everyone

MSRP: $59.99

POKEMON TCG: SCARLET & VIOLET – STELLAR CROWN ELITE TRAINER BOX (POKEMON)

This is perfect for both season players and casual collectors. It contains everything a player needs to collect and play the Pokemon trading card game. The game introduces colorful styles, transporting trainers to a dazzling world.

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $49.99

FUZZY BUTTS (WINNING MOVES)

Everyone loves cute, fuzzy creatures, big or small. Now you can play this light-hearted game about cute animal Fuzzy Butts. Earn the most points by quickly and correctly counting up specific animal butts or specific colors on the cards.

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $9.99

SCARMBOOZLE PUZZLE BALL (LEARNING RESOURCES)

Give Scramboozle a shake, then twist and turn the top to carefully roll the marbles into place and match the mind-bending challenges. The game includes activity guides packed with dozens of puzzling challenges.

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $9.99