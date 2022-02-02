Dallas

Reunion Tower to Cut Lights to Conserve Power During Winter Storm

reunion tower1
NBC 5 News

Dallas' iconic Reunion Tower will be going dark for two nights to conserve power during this week's winter storm.

While ERCOT, the agency that manages Texas' power grid, has not issued any calls for conservation, officials with the building said the lights would be turned off Wednesday night and Thursday night to prevent the unnecessary use of power during the weather event.

The grid of 259 LED lights surrounding "The Ball" light up the Dallas skyline with colorful, programmed displays that are often themed to support teams, organizations, holidays or causes.

The lights are expected to return Friday evening.

This article tagged under:

DallasReunion Tower
