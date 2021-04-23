weather

Resources on Standby Ahead of Severe Weather Threat Across Texas, Abbott Says

The weather is expected to be severe until Saturday morning

By Logan McElroy

Texas Weather
AP

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday that state resources are on standby ahead of the severe weather and fire danger forecast across the state through Saturday morning.

Severe weather could take the form of heavy winds, large hail and potential flash floods across much of the state, and fire danger in West Texas, the governor's office said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"As severe weather makes its way across the Lone Star State, I urge North, Central, and East Texans to stay weather-aware and heed the guidance of local officials," Abbott said in a written statement.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Tarrant County 36 mins ago

Woman Faces Intoxication Manslaughter Charge After Head-On Crash in Azle

Abbott said the Texas Division of Emergency Management has called on the Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Public Utility Commission of Texas to assist as needed.

The agencies are prepared to provide resources including saw crews, boat teams and urban search and rescue, emergency medical and severe weather support, helicopters with hoist capability and power outage monitoring and coordination, according to the governor's office.

The Texas A&M Forest Service and the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System are also ready to help in case of fire danger, which has been forecast for West Texas.

This article tagged under:

weatherGreg Abbottsevere weatherthunderstormsTexas Division of Emergency Management
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us