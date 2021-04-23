Resources on Standby Ahead of Severe Weather Threat Across Texas, Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday that state resources are on standby ahead of the severe weather and fire danger forecast across the state through Saturday morning.

Severe weather could take the form of heavy winds, large hail and potential flash floods across much of the state, and fire danger in West Texas, the governor's office said.

"As severe weather makes its way across the Lone Star State, I urge North, Central, and East Texans to stay weather-aware and heed the guidance of local officials," Abbott said in a written statement.

Abbott said the Texas Division of Emergency Management has called on the Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Public Utility Commission of Texas to assist as needed.

The agencies are prepared to provide resources including saw crews, boat teams and urban search and rescue, emergency medical and severe weather support, helicopters with hoist capability and power outage monitoring and coordination, according to the governor's office.

The Texas A&M Forest Service and the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System are also ready to help in case of fire danger, which has been forecast for West Texas.