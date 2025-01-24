Several thousand customers in Burleson are without power due to an emergency rescue at a cell phone tower.

City officials said power was cut to allow an emergency rescue operation to proceed at a power substation along the 800 block of North Burleson Boulevard.

According to the city, initial reports indicate two people working on a cell phone tower accidentally came into contact with a high-voltage power line.

It is not immediately clear whether either of the workers were injured.

So that emergency personnel could safely complete a rescue, the power was shut off.

Just before 2 p.m., Oncor reported about 5,000 customers were without power in the area.

