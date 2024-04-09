As the cost of employer-sponsored family coverage continues to rise, it's becoming increasingly important to ensure that children have access to high-quality, affordable health care.

WalletHub analysts have reported that the vast majority of children, around 95%, have health insurance, which is intended to safeguard them in the event of them falling ill.

However, despite the high coverage rate, it has not resulted in a decrease in health expenses for parents. On average, workers pay upwards of $6,500 every year towards employer-sponsored family coverage.

Although Medicaid and CHIP provide some relief for families, those who don't qualify for government assistance will still struggle, particularly during inflation, according to analysts. Access to healthy food and fluoridated water, as well as the quality of the healthcare system, are key factors in determining overall health.

In light of Every Kid Healthy Week, WalletHub recently released its report on the best and worst states for children's health care in 2024. It analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 33 key metrics to determine which states offer the most cost-effective and highest-quality health care for children.

Unfortunately, the data revealed that Texas ranks 49th overall, indicating that the state's children's healthcare system needs improvement.

While there are some positive metrics, such as the 27th ranking for pediatricians and family doctors per capita in Texas, there are also some alarming statistics.

For example, Texas ranks dead last (51st) for both the percentage of uninsured children and the percentage of children with unaffordable medical bills.

The percentage of children in excellent or very good health in Texas also ranks low, at 49th place. Additionally, the state is ranked 23rd for infant death rate, 21st for the percentage of overweight children, 48th for the percentage of obese children, 49th for the percentage of children with excellent or very good teeth, and 22nd for the percentage of children aged 19 to 35 months old with all recommended vaccines.

The two states with the worst child healthcare records preceding Texas are Mississippi and Wyoming.

“The quality of children’s health care should be one of the most important considerations for parents when deciding where to live," said Cassandra Happe, an analyst for WalletHub.

"Having access to quality pediatric and dental care, nutritious food and good spaces for recreation from a young age can give children a much better chance of growing up healthy and forming good habits that will last into their adult life.”

While these rankings may be concerning, it's important to remember that there are steps that can be taken to improve children's health care in Texas and across the country.

The full report, methodology, and expert comments can be found on WalletHub's site.