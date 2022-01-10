Renderings of the New Dallas Police Academy at UNT Dallas

Renderings show plans for a new Dallas Police Academy at the University of North Texas at Dallas.

6 photos
1/6
HKX Inc./KAI Vermuelens/Purdy McGuire
A rendering of the new Dallas Police Academy adjacent to DART.
2/6
HKX Inc./KAI Vermuelens/Purdy McGuire
A rendering of the new Dallas Police Academy from overhead looking at the front elevation.
3/6
HKX Inc./KAI Vermuelens/Purdy McGuire
A rendering of the new Dallas Police Academy at the University of North Texas at Dallas.
4/6
HKX Inc./KAI Vermuelens/Purdy McGuire
A rendering of the new Dallas Police Academy adjacent to a trail.
5/6
HKX Inc./KAI Vermuelens/Purdy McGuire
An overhead rendering of the new Dallas Police Academy.
6/6
HKX Inc./KAI Vermuelens/Purdy McGuire
A rendering of the new Dallas Police Academy’s plaza.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Police AcademyDallasDallas Police DepartmentUniversity of Texas at Dallas

More Photo Galleries

In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2022
In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2022
In Photos: Bronx Blaze, Worst NYC Fire in 30+ Years, Leaves Dozens Gravely Injured
In Photos: Bronx Blaze, Worst NYC Fire in 30+ Years, Leaves Dozens Gravely Injured
Sidney Poitier's Life in Pictures
Sidney Poitier's Life in Pictures
Photos: Neighbors, Firefighters, Officials Grieve After Fire Kills 12 in Philly
Photos: Neighbors, Firefighters, Officials Grieve After Fire Kills 12 in Philly
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us