Renderings of the New Dallas Police Academy at UNT Dallas Published 2 hours ago • Updated 47 mins ago Renderings show plans for a new Dallas Police Academy at the University of North Texas at Dallas. 6 photos 1/6 HKX Inc./KAI Vermuelens/Purdy McGuire A rendering of the new Dallas Police Academy adjacent to DART. 2/6 HKX Inc./KAI Vermuelens/Purdy McGuire A rendering of the new Dallas Police Academy from overhead looking at the front elevation. 3/6 HKX Inc./KAI Vermuelens/Purdy McGuire A rendering of the new Dallas Police Academy at the University of North Texas at Dallas. 4/6 HKX Inc./KAI Vermuelens/Purdy McGuire A rendering of the new Dallas Police Academy adjacent to a trail. 5/6 HKX Inc./KAI Vermuelens/Purdy McGuire An overhead rendering of the new Dallas Police Academy. 6/6 HKX Inc./KAI Vermuelens/Purdy McGuire A rendering of the new Dallas Police Academy's plaza. This article tagged under: Dallas Police AcademyDallasDallas Police DepartmentUniversity of Texas at Dallas