Register for NBCDFW’s Closing System

Klei Mar 3

We will not sign up new clients during an inclement weather event, so please sign up before your school or business needs to use our services.

NBCDFW and NBC 5 offer an automated system for school and business closings and delays that can be accessed ONLINE ONLY for school and business administrators to close or delay their facilities.

NBC 5 no longer offers email or text notifications for the public, closings and delays are listed online. To see a complete listing of current closing and delays, CLICK HERE.

Due to the size of the Metroplex, only closings and delays for schools and large businesses with more than 500 employees will air on television. The status of religious facilities, day care centers, small businesses and other establishments will only be posted on NBCDFW.com.

To register, please send an email to WeatherClosings@nbcuni.com with the name of your institution, the main contact name, phone number and email, as well as the physical address of the school, church or business.

