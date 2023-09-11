Red Cross reports a national blood shortage, here's how to help

The American Red Cross is reporting a national blood shortage after low blood donations this summer.

Hurricane Idalia also strained the supply due to blood drive cancellations in affected areas which led to a shortage of about 30,000 donations.

The humanitarian organization is asking for donors of all blood types, but there is an emergency need for platelet and type O blood donors.

To encourage participation the American Red Cross is giving out limited edition T-shirts and free haircuts if you give blood on certain days of September.

The American Red Cross North Texas Region is hosting several blood drives in September or you can schedule an appointment to donate blood or platelets at redcross.org.

Local blood donation center Carter Blood Care is also always accepting donations in North Texas. Make an appointment at carterbloodcare.org.

Red Cross September blood drive opportunities in North Texas:

Arlington

9/13/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Medical City Arlington, 3301 Matlock Rd.

9/16/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Carol's Promise Sickle Cell Foundation, Residence Inn by Marriott, 801 Highlander Dr.

Cleburne

9/29/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 811, 124 FM 1434

Dallas

9/12/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2443 Abrams Rd.

9/18/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., White Rock Family YMCA, 7112 Gaston Ave.

9/28/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Paul Quinn College, 3837 Simpson Stuart Rd.

Denton

9/30/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 West Oak St.

Duncanville

9/25/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.

Farmers Branch

9/26/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Farmers Branch Community Recreation Center, 14050 Heartside Pl.

Fort Worth

9/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross FTW Office, 6000 Western Pl., Ste. 100

Granbury

9/22/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hood County YMCA, 1475 James Rd.

Haltom City

9/27/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 655, 2817 Carson St.

McKinney

9/13/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Sanctuary, 6633 Virginia Pkwy., Ste. 102

9/28/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., McKinney Family YMCA, 300 Ridge Rd.

Midlothian

9/19/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., A. H. Meadows Library, 922 S 9th St.

Plano

9/21/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center, Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center, 5801 W. Parker Rd.

Tyler

9/22/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross serving East Texas -Tyler, 320 East Rieck Rd.

Waxahachie