Viral Red ‘know your rights' cards gain attention amid immigration crackdown

Red ‘Know Your Rights’ Cards Gain Attention Amid Immigration Crackdown

Small, bright red cards—often considered the Miranda Rights for undocumented migrants—are gaining attention nationwide amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

Several versions of these pocket-sized cards exist, but they generally contain the same key information about migrants’ rights during encounters with immigration authorities.

While well-intentioned and factually accurate, attorneys, advocates, and immigration law enforcers caution against oversimplifying complex legal situations, as each migrant’s case is unique.

Nonprofits and migrant attorneys have long distributed these cards to help individuals assert their rights during surprise encounters at home or in public spaces.

Recently, people across the country have taken to social media to share videos of themselves collecting and distributing these cards in their communities and schools. Many see it as a tangible way to support the migrant community during uncertain times.

NBC 5 obtained one example of a red card, which reads in part:

“I do not wish to speak with you, answer your questions or sign or hand you any documents based on my 5th Amendment rights under the United States Constitution. I do not give you permission to enter my home based on my 4th Amendment rights under the United States Constitution unless you have a warrant to enter, signed by a judge or magistrate with my name on it that you slide under the door.”

“This is a very basic informational piece that’s passed out by non-profits through the community,” said Rene Martinez, leader of the largest LULAC chapter in Dallas. “It tells immigrants what their rights are in terms of being detained, identification… What are your rights to stay quiet, when it’s appropriate.”

Former LULAC national president and Dallas attorney Domingo Garcia noted that the organization provides similar information on its website.

However, both Martinez and Dallas immigration attorney Fernando Dubove emphasize that red cards do not offer blanket protection in all scenarios, particularly in cases involving warrants and final removal orders.

“The question is why these people are getting picked up,” Dubove explained. “In a lot of cases, they already have final deportation orders, didn’t show up to court, or went through the process, lost their asylum application, and exhausted their appeals. In these cases, the red card won’t help much—they’re going to get picked up whether they cooperate or not.”

And if a migrant has a criminal conviction?

“If they have a prior criminal conviction, there’s a pretty big chance ICE will pick them up and detain them regardless,” said Dubove.

Like many attorneys, Dubove provides similar documentation to clients in case they are stopped by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

“It tells you: don’t sign anything. Exercise your rights. Call your lawyer. See a judge. Say nothing else,” Dubove added.

John Fabbricatori, former head of the Denver ICE field office, told NBC 5 that he has encountered these red cards for years.

“There isn’t a problem with them. It won’t stop ICE from making an arrest if they have probable cause,” he said via text.

Fabbricatori also cautioned: “You don’t need a signed arrest warrant in all cases. ICE uses civil and criminal warrants to apprehend individuals they have built cases on.”

Immigration attorney Eric Cedillo echoed the complexity of migrant rights, stating via text about the red card obtained by NBC 5.

“There are so many potential scenarios that determine whether these cards are completely accurate or not, but generally, they are correct.”

One key issue is the right to remain silent—since anything said could be used in immigration proceedings. However, there are situations where migrants must proceed with caution, such as when asked to identify themselves.

For instance, Texas law requires drivers to provide identification during traffic stops or risk potential charges.

Cedillo also pointed out: “A signed warrant could theoretically be a search warrant for the property and may not have the person’s name on it. If you don’t consent, and authorities have a true judicial search warrant, they may enter regardless.”

Martinez has even advised some families facing deportation to preemptively establish contact with family or friends in their home country.

Above all, advocates stress that undocumented migrants should be informed and prepared.

“The best thing to do is read this card, call an attorney,” Martinez said. “The Mexican American Bar Association, under Eric Cedillo, has a group of lawyers—call a lawyer and get clarification on your own situation. Don’t panic. Make sure all your paperwork is in order, including guardianship plans for your children and arrangements for your home and finances.”