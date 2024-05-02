More than 1,000 SKIMS children's pajama sets recalled for burn hazard. Here's what you should know

SKIMS issued a recall of about 1,223 children’s pajama sets sold in the U.S. and Canada after discovering they failed to meet flammability regulations.

The shapewear and clothing brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian noted that sleepwear is causing a risk of burn injuries to children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. There are no reports of injuries to date.

The recall covers SKIMS fleece children’s pajama sets sold as a two-piece button-up with long sleeves and wide-legged pants. The product comes in blue and black, multi-colored, green and black (cypress), and burgundy and black (wine) plaid patterns in sizes 2T, 3T, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10.

The garment will have “SKIMS,” the size and “Made in Philippines” printed on the neck label. The side seam label will have the product’s size, fiber content, washing instructions, “Made in Philippines” and “RN158973”.

The recalled pajamas were sold online at skims.com and in-store at the SKIMS store in Austin, Texas, between November 2023 through January 2024 for about $54.

Consumers are advised to immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and to contact SKIMS for a full refund. Consumers will then be asked to cut the top and bottom in half and to upload a photo to https://www.recallrtr.com/pajamasets. A full refund will then be issued plus a credit towards a future company purchase.