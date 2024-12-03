More cucumbers recalled in Texas over salmonella concerns

More cucumbers sold in Texas, 17 other states, and two Canadian provinces are being recalled over concerns about salmonella contamination.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration recalled whole cucumbers that had been shipped to 13 U.S. states and five Canadian provinces and sold between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26. The FDA said the cucumbers would have reached consumers through food service and retail outlets that may be located in states other than those listed above.

With the latest recall announced by the FDA on Monday, Baloian Farms of Arizona is recalling all sizes of whole American cucumbers sold between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26 after learning from SunFed Produce, LLC, that its supplier of American cucumbers, “Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.,” may be associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses between October 12 – and November 15, 2024.

“We at Baloian Farms are working in conjunction with our grower with the FDA to protect our customers and consumers. Food Safety has always been a top priority as we want to provide safe and nutritious food for our families and consumers.” said Luis Corella, President of Baloian Farms of Arizona Co., Inc. “We have been working diligently with the authorities and the implicated farm to determine the possible source.”

The cucumbers were packaged in bulk cardboard containers labeled with the “Pamela” brand, a generic white box with a sticker that provides the implicated grower’s name, “Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.,” or a clear PamPak branded bag of 6 individual cucumbers with the UPC 8 2540107010 6.

The cucumbers are being recalled because they can potentially be contaminated with salmonella.

Baloian and other importers sold whole fresh American cucumbers and shipped them to customers in California, Arizona, Texas, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, Colorado, Kansas, New York, Massachusetts, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Alaska, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. The cucumbers would have reached consumers through food service and retail outlets that may be located in states other than those listed above.

What is salmonella

The FDA says salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis. Symptoms of salmonellosis usually start six hours to six days after infection and lasts four to seven days.