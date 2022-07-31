Banana Boat Recalls Hair and Scalp Sunscreen Spray Due to Benzene Traces

Edgewell Personal Care Company announced that it has issued a voluntary nationwide recall of three batches of Banana Boat sunscreen after traces of benzene were detected.

According to a press release, the recall is issued for three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30, packaged in aerosol cans. An internal review found samples of the product contained trace levels of benzene.

The press release also states that though benzene is not an ingredient found in any Banana Boat products, the review showed unexpected levels of the chemical that were found in the propellant that sprays out of the can.

The recalled products were distributed across the United States via retailers and online. Banana Boat released a statement on its website addressing the recall.

“Banana Boat is voluntarily recalling three production batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 aerosol sprays due to trace levels of benzene,” the statement read. “We know that you love our products, and we are conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution. Importantly, no other batches of Hair & Scalp (either before or after these batch codes) and no other Banana Boat products are in the scope of this recall and may continue to be used by consumers safely and as intended.”

Consumers are encouraged to stop using the recalled product and appropriately dispose of it immediately.

Edgewell has not received any reports of adverse reactions related to this recall and it has notified retailers to remove any remaining recalled products from its shelves. While exposure to the benzene in the recalled products is not expected to cause adverse health consequences, it is recommended that consumers contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have any questions, concerns or have experienced any problems related to using these aerosol sunscreen products.

Banana Boat is also offering reimbursements for consumers who have purchased a product with one of the lot codes than can be found on the bottom of the can, as listed below:

UPC DESCRIPTION Lot Code Expiration Size 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20016AF December 2022 6 oz 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20084BF February 2023 6 oz 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 21139AF April 2024 6 oz

Benzene, which is classified as a human carcinogen, is often found in cigarette smoke and gasoline, according to the National Cancer Institute. Exposure to benzene, which can occur through inhalation, orally, or through the skin, can potentially cause cancers such as leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders that can be life-threatening.

Other sunscreens and personal products have been also been recalled as a result of the presence of benzene within the past year such as Old Spice and Johnson & Johnson.

Those with questions regarding the recall may contact Edgewell Personal Care at 1-888-686-3988 Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET.

Consumers may also visit www.bananaboat.com for more information and to learn how to receive reimbursement for eligible products.

Benzene is a chemical that is a colorless or light yellow liquid that quickly evaporates into the air. Here's what to do if you are exposed to benzene, as recommended by the CDC.