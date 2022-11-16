Ground Beef Sold at H-E-B, Central Market, Recalled

Thousands of pounds of ground beef sold at H-E-B and Central Market stores across Texas are being recalled due to the risk of the meat being contaminated with a mirror-like material, the USDA said Wednesday.

In a news release, H-E-B said the recall amounts to nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef made by Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc. in Amarillo. The beef was sold under the brand names of Hill County Fare and H-E-B sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas.

This recall involves 5- and 10-pound chubs of HCF 73% ground beef and 5-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% ground chuck, H-E-B said in a news release. The affected products have a freeze by date of 11/25/2022.

The USDA says it was notified of the recall after customers complained about finding "mirror-like" material in the ground beef.

H-E-B said all the affected products have been removed from store shelves and no other ground beef products are affected.

There have been no reports of people being injured by the products affected in this recall, H-E-B said.

For a detailed list of recalled products and more information, click here.