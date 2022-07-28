Florida Company Recalls Frozen Cuban Style Pizzas Sold in Texas

A Florida company is recalling nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen pizzas because they were produced without federal inspection, the USDA said Thursday.

Cuban style pizzas under the brand Danny's Cuban Pizza made since January 2020 were produced "in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA," a news release read. Approximately 19,275 pounds of frozen meat pizza products were recalled.

The recalled pizzas include:

14-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped frozen packages containing a single serving of “DANNY’S CUBAN PIZZA AUTHENTIC CUBAN STYLE pepperoni.”

14-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped frozen packages containing a single serving of “DANNY’S CUBAN PIZZA AUTHENTIC CUBAN STYLE chorizo.”

17.5-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped frozen packages containing a single serving of “DANNY’S CUBAN PIZZA AUTHENTIC CUBAN STYLE Hawaiian.”

14-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped frozen packages containing a single serving of “DANNY’S CUBAN PIZZA AUTHENTIC CUBAN STYLE ham.”

The pizzas were sold at stores in Florida and Texas.

The products do not have an establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection. They have no lot codes, packaging dates or other identifying information on the labels.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from people who've eaten the pizzas, the USDA said.

Consumers who bought the pizzas are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

ONLINE: Read more about the recall on the USDA's website.