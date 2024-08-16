Rapid growth in Melissa, Forney puts pressure on post offices

Proof of the City of Melissa's growth can be found at its Post Office, where residents’ mail is shuffled around out in the open next to the parking lot, and by a tent where it's sometimes sorted.

“I’ve seen the city grow from about 4,000 to 20-some thousand population so, actually, it needs to be expanded,” said Wylie Sims, a Melissa resident.

In 2022, Melissa's city manager told NBC 5 the city asked the U.S. Postal Service and a then-congressman about a facility upgrade.

Since then, not much has changed and thousands more have moved to Melissa.

It's a similar issue in Forney where the Post Office is being renovated.

A sign in the window says retail sections will temporarily move to trailers in September as part of the ongoing renovation.

Natasha Rivera has lived in Forney for nearly 20 years.

“With the population what it is now, we definitely need a larger Post Office here in Forney,” said Rivera, who added she’s never had a problem with service at the facility.

In an email, a USPS representative said:



“As an important part of the communities we serve around the nation, including in Melissa, TX, and Forney, TX, the U.S. Postal Service strives every day to provide excellent service. Like many other parts of the North Texas region, those cities have experienced rapid population growth during the last several years. We are continuously working to evaluate the needs of each community and making plans to determine how best to ensure efficient and timely postal services. In Melissa, the Postal Service is pursuing a permanent solution to account for the growth in the area, including adding delivery routes, which were recently expanded at the Melissa Post Office. In Forney, similar efforts to accommodate rapid growth are underway. We continue to communicate with all stakeholders on the status of our operations and the solutions toward which we are steadily working. The Postal Service appreciates the patience of our customers and the hard work and commitment of our employees as we continue to provide the highest quality service to the Melissa and Forney communities.”