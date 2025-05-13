Texas lawmakers Tuesday morning heard from the public on an idea labeled the "Parents Bill of Rights." Included in that proposal is an expanded ban on diversity, equity, and inclusion - or DEI - programs in kindergarten through 12th grade public schools.

That part of the bill received most of the attention at the hearing in the state Capitol. Diversity programs are on the chopping block.

Senate Bill 12 has a ban on clubs based on sex or gender identity and a ban on race or gender-based hiring and teacher assignments in public schools.

Some of its critics in communities worried the bill is too broad and will jeopardize efforts that empower young girls.

"Gender based programming makes them (girls) feel safe because girls have a separate space to express themselves and talk about what it’s like to be a girl without fear of being made fun of by their peers," said Adreayn Torrez from the Girls Empowerment Network.

Many Christian and conservative supporters testified in front of the House Public Education Committee Tuesday morning, arguing transgender and racial issues should be drastically limited in public schools.

“Senate Bill 12 ensures that students are shielded from harmful influences and given every opportunity to thrive," said Vanessa Sivadge from Protecting Texas Children.

The bill already passed the Texas Senate and likely has the numbers to pass the Republican-dominated House.

The bill's House sponsor, Rep. Jeff Leach, R - Plano, said in committee he was open to working on some small changes to meet the needs of individual Republican and Democratic lawmakers, such as exempting recruitment efforts.

Scrapping diversity programs in public schools has been a priority for the state's top leaders, largely arguing that decisions in public schools should be based on colorblind decisions.

“Last session, we banned DEI in universities. This session, we must ban DEI in K through 12," Gov. Abbott said in his State of the State Address earlier this spring.

In the committee, Democrats disagreed, arguing that young boys may do better if there were more male teachers and diverse students may have better outcomes with teachers of color.

“A young Black child is very likely going to need to see a Black person in a position of responsibility, a Black person teaching for them, caring for them," said Rep. John Bryant, D - Dallas.

“I don’t believe that the color of a teacher's skin should matter one bit," said Rep. Jeff Leach, in response.

The DEI ban is part of the larger "Parents Bill of Rights" which gives parents more access to student records and the ability to opt out of programs like sex education, along with other items meant to boost parent access to information.