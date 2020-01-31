PY1 Extends Run in Arlington Through February

PY1 Extends Arlington Engagement Through the Echoes and Stella – The Time Machine Journey now scheduled through the end of February at Globe Life Park

The pyramid-shaped entertainment destination installed in Arlington late last year is extending its run through February.

PY1 is continuing its limited engagement at Globe Life Park before moving on to another city.

Inside, guests can take part in one of several immersive, multimedia events featuring lasers, 360-degree projections, kinetic stage elements and other special effects. Guests are free to stand, sit, wander or even lie down.

"The public's response to the various experiences offered by PY1 has been overwhelmingly positive," says Lune Rouge Entertainment’s CEO Stéphane Mongeau. “We are excited to be here until the end of February."

The venue hosts two shows, Through the Echoes and Stella - The Time Machine Journey, and turns into a danceclub of sorts for PY1 Nights. Details are below.

Through the Echoes™, a one-of-a-kind multimedia show that takes visitors on a technological and emotional odyssey through space and time featuring lasers, 360° projections, kinetic stage elements, special effects and grandiose lightscapes.

Stella – The Time Machine Journey™, a new participatory show that encourages kids and families to move and dance together in the biggest time machine ever built. Using some incredible images and awe-inspiring music from our show Through the Echoes™, Stella promises an unforgettable adventure for the whole family.

PY1 Nights, under the artistic direction of Sarah Bromley and the Lune Rouge Entertainment team, offer a curated lineup of local and international headliners for the February shows, including Dallas-based female DJ Stephanie Tran, known as STETRA, DJ and Producer Shawn Kasal, who goes by Mala Strana, and DJ Sober, who is widely known for his collaborations with Leon Bridges. Additionally, internationally- known DJ Ruckus, who just performed at the Grammys last weekend, will be at the tables for the second edition of POP on Saturday Night. Other headliners include BLOND:ISH, New York-based VANJEE, Marbs and Evan Casey of the DJ crew Desert Hearts Black, and more.

PY1 Nights is currently scheduled for Saturday, February 1st with POP, Saturday, February 8 with UNDERWORLD, Friday, February 14 with EYE WONDER, Saturday February 15 with CANDY WORLD, Friday February 28 with UNDERWORLD and Saturday February 29 to be announced. Check PY1.com for the line-up dates.

Tickets for all events are available now.