Prosper community organizes ‘Orange Out' at rivalry game to support student with lymphoma

On Prosper High School’s court Tuesday night, the cross-town rivalry was alive, and the Prosper Eagles took on the Rock Hill High School Blue Hawks.

“I try to tell our guys it’s about the game. We’ve got to be able to step on the floor and flush out all the noise,” said Prosper head basketball coach Scott Imes.

But in the stands, fans were united, rallying behind a single player two weeks after number five, Jaxson Little, was unexpectedly benched, likely for the rest of the season.

“I think the biggest thing for us, we didn’t see the signs. He had complained a little bit about being lethargic in a tournament we had played a couple of weeks before his diagnosis,” said Imes. “We just thought it was natural fatigue from the season.”

On Dec. 15, 2023, Jaxson’s mom took him to the emergency room after the 15-year-old complained of weakness, exhaustion, and pain and showed signs of bruising.

There, doctors diagnosed him with T-lymphoblastic lymphoma. They immediately admitted him to the Children’s Medical Center in Dallas to begin chemotherapy.

Jaxson Little

“Just to get that news when school was getting out when all of our other kids were excited to be getting out for break and to know what he was heading into was devastating,” said Principal Nick Jones.

While Jaxson, his mom, the district’s athletic director, Valerie Little, and the rest of the family celebrated the holidays from a hospital room, others have done what they can to help.

Tuesday, Jaxson’s sister and grandparents were present to watch the “orange out” game, saying those in the arena have strengthened them.

“It gives us a tremendous satisfaction to know that Jaxson and his family have so much support,” said Herschel Taylor.

“All of the orange and the prayers and the support is great,” added his wife, Charlene Taylor.

It’s support. Coach Imes said they’re committed to continuing showing as the family prepares for a long road ahead. Doctors have told them Jaxson will need treatment through his senior year.

“I think it goes back to, when you pour into a community like their family has, then that community is going to pour back into you,” said Imes.

As of Tuesday night, the community raised more than $51,000 to help cover Jaxson’s medical expenses.