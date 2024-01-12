Dallas

Prosecutors dismiss case against man arrested in 2016 slaying of prominent Dallas attorney

Steven Aubrey was jailed in mid-2022 on a capital murder charge in connection with the killing of Ira Tobolowsky

By Kelli Smith and Maggie Prosser | The Dallas Morning News

Lawyer Ira Tobolowsky, 68, was killed in what was ruled an arson fire in the garage of his home on May 13, 2016.

Prosecutors dropped a capital murder case Friday against a 63-year-old man who was accused in the slaying of Ira Tobolowsky, a prominent attorney found dead with blunt-force injuries in 2016 after he and his North Dallas home were set on fire.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office filed the order to dismiss the charge against Steven Aubrey, who police connected to the high-profile crime early on but didn’t arrest until mid-2022, according to court records.

According to the court filing, prosecutors were “unable to make a prima facie case at this time,” meaning they couldn’t meet the standard to try the case. The case had been set for trial later this month.

Aubrey has previously told The Dallas Morning News he was not involved in the killing. He was involved in a legal dispute with Tobolowsky at the time of the lawyer’s death. Police did not clarify in mid-2022 if investigators found new evidence in the case or why the arrest was made at that time.

