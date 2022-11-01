Proposed Community Police Oversight Board in Fort Worth Remains at Standstill

There are ongoing discussions in the city of Fort Worth over a possible community police oversight board as an effort to improve police accountability.

On Tuesday, city council members were presented a proposal on what the civilian board could look like. The presentation was led by Kim Neal who serves as Fort Worth’s police monitor and Laetitia Coleman Brown, Deputy City Attorney for Fort Worth.

Coleman Brown referred to recommendations of the past work groups that have contributed to the ongoing discussion, proposing the board would be up to 15 members. All of the members would be Fort Worth residents who have experience with a diverse community perspective and would have training with police.

What has yet to be decided is whether the city would adopt a board of this type at all, Coleman Brown pointed out. She pointed out another lingering discussion is what the board’s duties would include.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“And if it was created, if it should have additional duties to receive those complaints the working group talked about,” she said. “And whether it would be allowed to review and [offer] recommendations on certain investigations. Most notably, critical investigations such as police officer [involved] shootings or in-custody deaths.”

Councilman Chris Nettles of District 8 has been vocal for several months on his stance on why the board should be considered by Fort Worth leaders.

“There is no secret here in Fort Worth that there is an issue with trust. I think we have done a great job or a better with your office, Kim Neal, and chief going into the community and speaking with people, but we know that stigma still happens here in Fort Worth,” Nettles said. “There needs to be a greater accountability. A greater trust in the city of Fort Worth as it relates to police officers.”

In past discussions, an issue that was raised was whether the proposed board would be redundant since the Office of the Police Oversight Monitor already exists. The office was first established in February 2020 to strengthen law enforcement accountability.

Neal, who announced her intent to leave the director position, has said the possible creation of a civilian-led police oversight board remains a large task for the office.

A vote on the proposed board was not taken Tuesday. A vote is expected at a future council meeting.