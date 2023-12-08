Preliminary NTSB report confirms wing dipped in fatal Plano plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on last month's fatal plane crash in Plano.

The NTSB spoke with witnesses, family members and other people connected to the Nov. 21 crash, confirming some of the facts seen in the video.

The pilot, 87-year-old Elzie McDonald, of Arizona, was attempting to land his single-engine Mooney M20C at Air Park Dallas but decided to go around for a second attempt.

McDonald, according to a friend who spoke with the NTSB, was flying to Plano to see family and friends from Eagle Roost Airpark in Aguila, Arizona.

During that go-around, the plane's left wing dipped toward the ground sending the plane into a near-vertical descent.

The plane crashed in a shopping center parking lot and came to a rest inverted about one-quarter of a mile from the runway, the NTSB said.

The pilot died in the fiery crash and the plane was destroyed. No one on the ground was hurt.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.