Power Outage Fears on a Cold Weekend

Several Tarrant County communities have experienced repeated power failures since around Christmas a spokesperson for North Texas electric provider Oncor confirmed Friday.

Oncor representative Carrie Dunn said the problem is an underground cable near the corner of Ash Lane and Bear Creek Parkway in Euless that has been repaired several times but still requires a total replacement within the next few weeks.

Dunn encouraged residents to sign up for service interruption alerts at Oncor.com.

Residents of several large apartment complexes in that area contacted NBC 5 with questions they could not answer about the failures that occurred several times a week since around Christmas.

“That’s why I called you all. We just need to find out how long is it going to go on and hopefully it doesn’t get worse,” resident Ruth Moinde said.

She said there is no way to stay warm when the power failures strike.

“No, the heat goes off. Everything goes off. We're in darkness. So, it's a concern in the neighborhood, that it's frequent,” she said.

Resident Mike Ashton in another nearby complex said the outages happen without notice.

“When you’re doing a meal, everything goes off, you know? And it’s really annoying,” he said. “With our technology, I just can’t see why they can’t get it fixed.”

The company spokesperson said power failures from problems related to that underground cable have occurred as far away as Colleyville during this period of time.

Ashton said he and his neighbors are concerned about the weather forecast.

“The weather is going to get really bad, really bad. So, if you have no heat, what do you do,” he said.

Dunn said Oncor is aware of the hardship the failures have caused, especially with many people working from home and that service interruption during the major line replacement is expected to be minimal.