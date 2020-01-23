Possible Tuberculosis Exposure at a DISD School

A small group of students were possibly exposed to tuberculosis at a Dallas ISD school.

According to a letter sent to parents by the Dallas Independent School District, a small number of students at H. Grady Spruce High School were potentially exposed to the disease.

Dallas ISD says that there will be screenings at the school. If the students test positive for tuberculosis, further action will be determined by Dallas County Health and Human Services in a case by case basis, Dallas ISD says.

Dallas ISD assured parents that there is no need to take additional actions at the moment for students outside of the group that was potentially exposed.