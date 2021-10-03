DallasNews.com

Popular Dallas Personal Trainer Arrested, Charged With Invasive Recording

Denton County Jail

A North Texas personal trainer who works with models and pageants has been arrested over an allegation of invasive recording, the Dallas Morning News reported.

According to the report by the Dallas Morning News, 41-year-old John Nance Benton of Flower Mound was booked into the Denton County jail on Wednesday on one count of invasive visual recording.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

He was released later that day on $20,000 bond.

Court records indicate that the allegation involves images recorded in a bathroom or changing room during August 2020, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Grapevine 2 hours ago

Gaylord Texan to Launch Annual Christmas Event Without ICE! Winter Wonderland

Fort Worth 2 hours ago

2 Injured in Shooting at Child's Birthday Party in Fort Worth: Police

Benton said in a statement on his Instagram account that he was immediately stepping away from his business.

To read the full story on the Dallas Morning News, click here.

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comDenton County JailJohn BentonJohn Benton Model Fitness
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us