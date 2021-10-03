Popular Dallas Personal Trainer Arrested, Charged With Invasive Recording

A North Texas personal trainer who works with models and pageants has been arrested over an allegation of invasive recording, the Dallas Morning News reported.

According to the report by the Dallas Morning News, 41-year-old John Nance Benton of Flower Mound was booked into the Denton County jail on Wednesday on one count of invasive visual recording.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

He was released later that day on $20,000 bond.

Court records indicate that the allegation involves images recorded in a bathroom or changing room during August 2020, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Benton said in a statement on his Instagram account that he was immediately stepping away from his business.

To read the full story on the Dallas Morning News, click here.