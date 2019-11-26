Police Shooting Range Shut Down After Neighbor’s Injury

The Edinburg Police Department says an investigation is underway

Apunalan_a_hombre_en_el_North_Miami_Beach.jpg

Authorities in South Texas say a police shooting range will be shut down after a man in a nearby home was struck by a stray bullet.

The McAllen Monitor reports the injury happened Friday at a shooting range used by the Edinburg Police Department for training purposes. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra says the man's injuries aren't life-threatening, and residents had reported bullets striking homes and vehicles near the shooting range.

The Edinburg Police Department says an investigation is underway and that Edinburg police will find another location for officers to train.

Copyright A
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us