Police Seek Public’s Help to Find Missing Dallas 70-Year-Old

Daphne Sinclair, 70.
Police are asking for the public's help to locate a 70-year-old woman last seen Friday afternoon in Downtown Dallas.

Daphne Sinclair was last seen at about 4 p.m. Friday at the intersection Main Street and S. Harwood Street, Dallas police said.

Sinclair is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a green hat and a blue coat.

Police added she might be in need of assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Sinclair was asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

