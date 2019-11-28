3 Sought in Burleson Robbery Where Woman is Shocked, Purse Stolen

Police are asking for help identifying three people after two women used a Taser or stun gun on a woman and stole her purse in Burleson last week, officials say.

The incident happened at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 in the parking lot of Ross in the 1100 block of North Burleson Boulevard, Burleson police said.

Police said the woman whose purse was stolen was leaving her car when two women approached her. One of the women shocked the victim and took her purse before both fled in a white Dodge Journey, according to Burleson police. Officers later said they believed a third suspect was inside the vehicle.

Burleson PD

Police said they have increased control in the area and urged shoppers to be aware of their surroundings during the holiday shopping season.

Two women and a man were seen in surveillance camera video recorded at stores in Arlington and Mansfield where the victim's credit cards were used shortly after the robbery, police said Tuesday.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Ron Martin at 817-426-8477, 817-469-8477 or email rmartin@burlesontx.com. Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips at 800-794-8477 or 817-469-8477.