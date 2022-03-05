Police Searching for Suspect After Fatal Shooting in Dallas

Police are searching for a man who shot and killed another man in Dallas on Thursday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were dispatched to the park located at the 3000 block of Floyd Street for a shooting call shortly before 2 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they saw the victim, an unknown male that appeared to be in his 50s, lying on the sidewalk suffering from several gunshot wounds to the chest.

Dallas Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, the suspect, later identified as Nicholas Glenn Fields, was seen by witnesses walking up to the victim and shooting him three times in the chest for an unknown reason.

Police said there was not an argument or confrontation that occurred before the shooting.

The witnesses followed the suspect several blocks before losing him in an alley, police said.

According to police, both Fields and the victim are homeless.

Police said this incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Frank Serra with the Dallas Police Homicide Unit at 214-671-4320 or at frank.serra@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS.