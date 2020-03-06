Dallas

Police Search for Missing 11-Year-Old and 13-Year-Old From Dallas

Police say Destiny may be a danger to herself.

PICTURES OF TWO TEENAGERS
Dallas Police Department/NBC 5

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl who were last seen Tuesday night.

Destiny Palacio and Christopher Palacio were last seen at about 7 p.m. on foot in the 5100 block of Valley Verde Lane.

Destiny was seen wearing a red T-shirt with white letters on it, black leggings and hot pink shoes. Christopher was last seen wearing a light blue polo, khaki pants and black Nike shoes.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 53 mins ago

Man Sentenced to 75 Years in Prison for Fort Worth Man’s Murder

Euless 58 mins ago

Residents Displaced After House Fire in Euless

Destiny is described as a 5-foot-6 white female weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Christopher is described as a 5-foot-1 white male, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Destiny may be a danger to herself or others.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us