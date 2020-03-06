Police Search for Missing 11-Year-Old and 13-Year-Old From Dallas

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl who were last seen Tuesday night.

Destiny Palacio and Christopher Palacio were last seen at about 7 p.m. on foot in the 5100 block of Valley Verde Lane.

Destiny was seen wearing a red T-shirt with white letters on it, black leggings and hot pink shoes. Christopher was last seen wearing a light blue polo, khaki pants and black Nike shoes.

Destiny is described as a 5-foot-6 white female weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Christopher is described as a 5-foot-1 white male, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Destiny may be a danger to herself or others.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.