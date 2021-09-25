Police Search for Driver After Collision That Injured 5-Year-Old

Authorities are searching the driver who police say struck a 5-year-old boy on a scooter in south Arlington on Thursday night.

The collision happened in the 8400 block of River Bluffs Drive at about 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Arlington police said.

Police said witnesses told them the boy was riding a scooter in a driveway when he rolled into the street and collided with a pickup truck.

A neighbor tried to talk to the driver, who drove away after a short exchange, police said.

The boy has spent the last two days in the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening and his mother said he was improving.

Cecily Spallees

Accidents happen, but it's different when you drive off and don't make sure the kid's OK," Cecily Spallees said. "That's not OK. That ain't right."

Police said they were looked for a red, newer model Dodge or Toyota pickup truck with dark rims. Officials are also reviewing surveillance from the area. They do not have a license plate number.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Arlington Police Department or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers.