Police Officers Injured in Overnight Crash on Dallas North Tollway

Dallas police officers helping a driver on the Dallas North Tollway were injured when a car crashed into their cruiser.

The Dallas Police Department says at around 2:15 a.m. officers assigned to the North Central Patrol Division were outside their cruiser helping the driver of a stalled vehicle in the southbound lanes in the 9900 block of the Dallas North Tollway.

A vehicle crashed into the squad car, and the squad car then hit the two officers. One officer suffered an arm injury, the other a leg injury. Both were treated and released from a local hospital.

The citizen they were helping was not injured.

No word on why the vehicle crashed into the cruiser or if the driver faces any charges.