Police: Texas Man Kept Son's Corpse in His Kitchen for Almost Four Years

A New Boston man is charged with abuse of a corpse after officials found the skeletal remains believed to be his son in his kitchen on Tuesday, New Boston police said in a statement.

Officers responded to a welfare check in the 1200 block of S. Merrill. When they arrived, officers made contact with David McMichael. When asked by officers if he knew why they were there, McMichael told them it was because he had a body in the kitchen.

McMichael told officials the body is his son, Jason McMichael, who died in May 2018.

After special investigators examined the skeletal remains it was determined the body was that of a male, possibly Jason McMichael.

The body has been released to Mid-South Transport and taken to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.

David McMichael is currently at the Bi-State Jail. No other charges other than the aforementioned have been set.

New Boston is roughly 20 miles west of Texarkana.