Hurst police are looking for a man involved in a gas station robbery from the morning of November 28.

Police say a robbery occurred at the Neighborhood Walmart gas station on Pipeline Road at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.

Police say the man entered the store and stole money from the register. A case of beer and cigarettes were also stolen.

The man left the store in an early 2000 model small white car.