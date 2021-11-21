Dallas

Police Investigate Overnight Shooting Death of Man in South Dallas

NBC 5 News

Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a man in South Dallas on Saturday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 4100 Garrison Street.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said when officers arrived, they located a male with multiple gunshot wounds lying outside on the ground.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 14 hours ago

Dallas Police Ask for Help to Find Missing 72-Year-Old Man

Fair Park 15 hours ago

North Texas Shoppers Turn Out Early for Christmas Shopping Season

Dallas police said this incident is still currently under investigation.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Policeshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us