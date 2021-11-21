Police Investigate Overnight Shooting Death of Man in South Dallas

Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a man in South Dallas on Saturday night.
According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 4100 Garrison Street.
Police said when officers arrived, they located a male with multiple gunshot wounds lying outside on the ground.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Dallas police said this incident is still currently under investigation.