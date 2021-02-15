Police Investigating Shooting Death of Dallas Woman on Sunday

A woman is dead after a shooting in southern Dallas on Sunday evening, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 1010 North High Hill Place at approximately 5 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the victim, 29-year-old Raesha Danyel Nelson-Allison, shot multiple times.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene, police said.

According to police, the investigation is still ongoing.

Police said anyone with information regarding this offense should contact Homicide Detective Phillip Wheeler at 972-689-0078 or by email at phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.