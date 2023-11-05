Haltom City

Police investigating possible murder-suicide after woman found dead in Tarrant County

By NBCDFW Staff

Haltom City Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide case after a woman was found dead inside a home early Sunday morning.

According to the Haltom City Police Department, officers and detectives received a call around 6:30 a.m. about a shooting in the 2900 block of Fincher Road.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the body of a woman inside a home, alongside a man who was suffering from severe injuries.

HCPD said that based on its preliminary investigation, they believe the man murdered the woman and attempted to kill himself.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to face criminal charges if he survives. Police said his name will not be released to the public until a magistrate has arraigned him.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death and release the identity of the victim once they have completed their investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Haltom City Police at 817-222-7000.

