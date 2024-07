Fort Worth police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at NW 28th Street and McKinley Avenue Thursday evening.

Police are expected to hold a press conference Thursday night with more information.

Officer involved shooting near the intersection of NW. 28th St. and McKinley Avenue.

Please avoid the area due to streets being closed.

Media - we will be providing sound in the parking lot at 1800 NW. 28th St.

***SOUND WILL BE PROVIDED AT 8PM*** — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) July 12, 2024

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.