Police Investigating Fatal Overnight Crash in McKinney

McKinney police officers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday night.
According to police, the incident occurred at the Spur 399 and State Highway 5 split at approximately 11 p.m.
Police said the single-vehicle accident involved a sedan that appeared to have been cut by the fire department in order to extricate an individual.
Local
One person was killed at the scene after apparently being ejected from the vehicle, police said.
The road was closed while police investigated the crash.