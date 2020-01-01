Police Investigating 4 Murders in 24 Hours

Police across North Texas are investigating four separate murders that happened in less than 24-hours.

The first happened in Denton around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers arrived in the 900 block of Cleveland Street, where they found the victim laying on the ground inside a gated apartment complex. Investigators said it appears the victim was shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. No suspect has been identified.

The second happened in Arlington just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Officers were called to the 2300 block og Streambed Court, where they found a 29-year-old adult man laying in his apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Investigators are speaking with witnesses and checking surveillance videos, but so far no arrest.

The third happened in Grapevine. Officers were called to the Wildwood Creek Apartments around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. A man who lives in the complex told officers he looked out his window and saw a man lying face-down in a nearby wooded area. Investigators said there is evidence of foul play, but they are waiting to get an official cause of death from the medical examiner.

The fourth happened in Dallas around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Officers were called to the intersection of Morrell Avenue and South Denely Drive. Investigators said a man was involved in an altercation at the location when the suspect shot the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The suspect got away before the police arrived. So far, no arrest.